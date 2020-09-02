New Delhi: A 42-year-old journalist and reporter working with renowned TV9 Marathi news channel, Pandurang Raykar on Wednesday succumbed to coronavirus infection due to an alleged delay in getting a cardiac ambulance from the city’s Jumbo COVID Centre. Also Read - You Might See me in Chennai Super Kings Camp in UAE Again: Suresh Raina

"There's chaos, doctors aren't trained. They made centres worth crores but couldn't arrange a cardiac ambulance to shift him, that's why he died," said Raykar's sister alleging utter negligence at government COVID centre.

According to reports, Raykar was admitted to Jumbo Hospital’s ICU on Monday night after his health deteriorated and the antigen test came positive. He had tested negative COVID in the swab test earlier. However, his oxygen levels had dropped suddenly on Tuesday night and he needed to be transferred the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital 7 km away.

After several attempts to find an ambulance with a ventilator, a van finally reached the hospital early Wednesday morning. However, Raykar had already passed away by that time.

NCP MP Supriya Sule condoled the death of the young journalist on Twitter and said, “Pandurang Raikar, a young journalist from Pune, passed away. We all share in the grief over the incident. A heartfelt tribute.”

पुण्यातील तरुण पत्रकार पांडुरंग रायकर यांचे निधन झाले.या घटनेमुळे त्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांवर कोसळलेल्या दुःखात आम्ही सर्वजण सहभागी आहोत. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 2, 2020

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune’s Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has ordered a probe into the matter.