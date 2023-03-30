Maharashtra Sees Massive Spike in Covid-19 Daily Count, Logs 694 Fresh Cases

On Wednesday, the state reported 483 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,42,992, while three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state.

Maharashtra Covid Tally

Covid News: Maharashtra on Thursday logged 694 Covid cases, a massive 63 per cent jump in daily Covid cases in the state. The financial capital of the county has reported more than 100 cases for the fifth time in the last few days. According to the data shared by the state health department, no deaths have been reported. There are 3,016 active cases in the state.

The last time the state recorded such a high count was on October 27 at 972 cases.

On Wednesday, the state reported 483 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,42,992, while three more patients succumbed to the infection in the state. However, on Wednesday, the state reported three coronavirus-linked deaths for the second consecutive day, pushing up the toll to 1,48,441.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra had reported 450 COVID-19 cases and three fatalities.

According to the bulletin, 11,628 coronavirus tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking their cumulative count to 8,66,07,675. The Mumbai administrative circle reported the highest 268 cases, followed by 130 in the Pune circle, 24 in Kolhapur, 22 in Nashik, 12 in Nagpur, nine each in Latur, Akola and Aurangabad circles, said the department.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Of the eight circles, Kolhapur reported two deaths and the Mumbai circle one fatality. According to the bulletin, Mumbai city witnessed 139 COVID-19 cases, but zero fatalities, taking the overall tally to 11,55,801, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747.

On Wednesday, the number of recoveries rose to 79,92,045 after 317 patients recuperated from the viral infection during the day. Maharashtra’s active caseload crossed the 2,500-mark (2,506) from 2,343 a day ago, said the department.

As per the bulletin, of the 2,506 active COVID-19 cases, the highest — 731 — are in Mumbai districts, followed by 637 in Pune and 455 in Thane, among other districts.

Maharashtra’s coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.15 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 1.82 per cent. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 81,42,992; fresh cases: 483; death toll 1,48,441; recoveries 79,92,045 ; active cases 2,506; total tests: 8,66,07,675.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.