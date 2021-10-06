Mumbai: The counting of votes in the by-elections for the 84 Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats and 141 panchayat Samiti seats in the six ZPs of Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim, Nagpur, Palghar and 38 Panchayat Samitis under them in Maharashtra were held on Wednesday. According to the State Election Commission (SEC) in Maharashtra, a voter turnout of around 63 per cent was recorded in these Zilla Parishad on Tuesday.Also Read - ‘Kya Aryan Khan Ko Bali Ka Bakra Banaya Hai?’ Kamaal R Khan Supports Shah Rukh Khan in New Video
"In Dhule, the voter turnout was 60 per cent, Nandurbar 65 per cent, Akola 63 per cent, Washim 65 per cent, Nagpur 60 per cent and Palghar 65 per cent," it said. The bye-elections were held from 10 am to 6 pm.
Dharti Deore, daughter of Gujarat BJP state president CR Patil, had won the Zilla Parishad by-election. She had contested from Lamkani Zilla Parishad. She was nominated by the BJP. In the last election, Dharti Deore had won unopposed. In Dhule, BJP needs 2 out of 14 seats for a majority.
Maharashtra Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results Updates:
- Results of 14 Zilla Parishad seats in Palghar have been announced of which Shiv Sena has won 5 while the BJP has bagged four. NCP has won four seats and CPI(M) has won one.
- BJP’s Jyoti Patil wins in Palghar’s Bordi by 570 votes.
- Three Congress candidates win in Nandurbar Panchayat Samiti
- BJP retains Palghar practice seat as Sunil Machi wins.
- BJP’s Meenakshi Sarode won from the Pardsinga Zilla Parishad constituency in Katol taluk. The seat was earlier held by the NCP.