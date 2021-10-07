Mumbai: The religious places across Maharashtra have reopened from today, after a gap of nearly a year and half owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, as announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office (CMO) last month. “All places of worship will reopen from the first day of Navratri, i.e., 7th October, 2021, while observing all Covid-19 safety protocols,” the CMO had announced in a tweet on September 24.Also Read - Devotees Throng Temples in Himachal Pradesh as Navratri Festival Begins

The Thackeray-led government had resisted immense pressure from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reopen the places of worship, even as it gradually relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in the state. Last month, the administration had announced restrictions for festivals such as, Ganesh Chaturthi and Janmashtami.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 2,876 Covid-19 new Covid cases and 90 deaths, taking the state tally to 6,567,791 infections so far. There were 150,584 tests done on Wednesday.