New Delhi: Former Union minister MJ Akbar’s new book ‘Gandhi’s Hinduism: The Struggle Against Jinnah’s Islam’ reveals that Mahatma Gandhi wanted to spend the first day of freedom (August 15, 1947) in Pakistan rather than in India.

As per the author of the book, Mahatma Gandhi’s immediate concern after independence was the future of partition’s victims, the minorities – the Hindus in Pakistan and the Muslims in India.

“He wanted to be in Noakhali, East Pakistan, where Hindus had suffered bitterly in the 1946 riots and prevent any recurrence. Gandhi was still struggling to build hope from the incendiary debris of communal violence,” MJ Akbar wrote in his book.

As per the book, Mahatma Gandi on May 31, 1947, told Pathan leader Abdul Ghaffar Khan that he wanted to visit the North West Frontier and live in Pakistan after independence.

“It was a promise of defiance. Gandhi simply did not believe in the partition of India, and the creation of new, ‘unnatural’ borders by an arbitrary scalpel in a fit of what he described as momentary madness,” MJ Akbar said in his book.

The book ‘Gandhi’s Hinduism: The Struggle Against Jinnah’s Islam’ throws light on both the ideology and the personality of those who shaped the fate of the region. The book also focuses on the blunders, lapses and conscious chicanery that permeated the politics of seven explosive years between 1940 and 1947.

The book says that Mahatma Gandhi, who was a devout Hindu, believed that faith could nurture the civilisational harmony of India, a land where every religion had flourished.

Jinnah, as per the book, was a political Muslim rather than a practicing believer and was determined to carve up a syncretic subcontinent in the name of Islam.