New Delhi: The grand wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi made from 2,975 clay kulhads (earthen cups) is set to be unveiled in Gujarat's Ahmedabad by Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. The event, which will mark the 74th Martyrs' Day and Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, will also be attended by Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The mural of Mahatma Gandhi, commissioned by the KVIC, was put together by 75 potters brought in Ahmedabad from across the country. The KVIC has undertaken Kumbhar Sashaktikaran Programme for empowering potters, he said. Amit Shah Shah will also distribute electric pottery wheels to members of the potter community from his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency on this occasion.

Mahatma Gandhi’s Mural Made From ‘Kulhads’ | Key Points