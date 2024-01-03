Home

Mahua Moitra Expulsion: Supreme Court Issues Notice to Lok Sabha General Secretary

Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice on TMC MP Mahua Moitra's petition against her expulsion from Lok Sabha over alleged misconduct & sharing of log in credentials.

Mahua Moitra alleged that she has been found guilty of breaching a code of ethics that 'does not exist'.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Secretary General of Lok Sabha to file a response within two weeks on a plea of Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra challenging her expulsion from Lok Sabha in a cash-for-query case.

Supreme Court posts the matter for hearing in the week commencing from March 11.

The senior TMC leader was ousted from the Parliament in December after the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha found her guilty of jeopardising national security by sharing her parliamentary portal’s login credentials with businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Mahua Moitra had said the ethics panel didn’t have the power to expel her. She also said there was no evidence of her accepting cash from the businessman, which was the main accusation levelled by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and her ex-partner Jai Anant Dehadrai.

She also pointed out that she wasn’t allowed to cross-examine Hiranandani and Dehadrai.

