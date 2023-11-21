Home

Maihar Assembly Election 2023: Congress or BJP, Who Will Don The Winner’s Hat This Time?

In the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023, the Maihar constituency in the Satna district voted on November 17.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Maihar Assembly constituency is one of the 230 Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) constituencies of Madhya Pradesh. Maihar is one of the 7 Vidhan Sabha constituencies located in Satna district. It is also part of Satna Lok Sabha constituency along with six other Vidhan Sabha segments of this district, namely, Chitrakoot, Raigaon, Satna, Amarpatan, Nagod and Rampur-Baghelan. In the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023, the Maihar constituency in the Satna district voted on November 17. A total of 5.6 crore registered voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Madhya Pradesh polls this year.

In 2018, Narayan Tripathi of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Shrikant Chaturvedi of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 2984 votes. Maihar Assembly constituency falls under the Satna Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ganesh Singh won from Satna Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 231473 votes by defeating Rajaram Tripathi of the Indian National Congress.

Important dates:

Date of notification: October 21, 2023

Last date of nominations: October 30, 2023

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 31, 2023

Last date for withdrawal of candidatures: November 2, 2023

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Voting on November 17, 2023

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Result on December 3, 2023

Maihar Assembly Constituency: Key Details

Maihar is an assembly constituency situated in the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

For the 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections, Maihar had 234,434 registered electors.

Out of these, 181,918 came out to vote, resulting in a voter turnout of 77.6%.

Narayan Tripathi from the BJP emerged as the winner of the 2018 elections in this constituency

Narayan Tripathi secured 54,877 votes.

Shrikant Chaturvedi from the INC was the runner-up, trailing by a margin of just 2,984 votes.

The margin between the winning candidate and the runner-up in this electoral contest was a mere 1.70%.

