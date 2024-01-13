Home

News

Jharkhand Fire: Dozens Bikes, 15 Firecracker Stalls Gutted In Singhbhum Market Blaze

Jharkhand Fire: Dozens Bikes, 15 Firecracker Stalls Gutted In Singhbhum Market Blaze

A dozen motorcycles and 15 firecracker stalls were gutted in a massive blaze which engulfed a weekly market in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

As many as dozen bikes were gutted in the blaze.

Jharkhand Fire: As many as 12 motorcycles, a pickup van, and 15 firecracker stalls were gutted in a major fire which engulfed a weekly market in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand on late Saturday afternoon. According to officials, the a massive fire broke out near a busy ‘haat’ (weekly market) and soon spread to nearby firecracker stalls, reducing them, as well as vehicles parked in the area, to ash.

Trending Now

The ‘Haat’ had been set up in Kerukocha village in Chakulia block for the upcoming Tusu festival commencing on Monday, police said.

You may like to read

A senior police official said that no casualty or injuries were reported in the fire incident, adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The official said that as per preliminary reports, the fire broke out in an illegally set-up firecracker stall and quickly enveloped 14 other similar stalls, completely gutting the makeshift shops.

“The fire erupted in a firecracker stall set up illegally on a ground near the market and quickly spread to 14 other firecracker stalls. A total of 13 motorcycles and a pickup van were also gutted in the blaze,” Shyamsunderpur police station officer-in-charge Dilip Kumar said.

Stating that the stalls were set up without permission, he said the traders have been identified and action will be taken against them.

A fire tender was pressed into service and the blaze was doused after over an hour, said Ghatsila Sub-divisional Police Officer Kuldip Toppo.

Local JMM MLA Sameer Mohanty, who reached the spot, said the ‘haat’ is set up every year before Tusu festival and people come in large numbers for shopping but the unfortunate incident took place this year.

He said an estimated loss of around Rs 10-15 lakh was incurred due to the incident.

Man, pet dog killed in Punjab house fire

In a related incident, an man and his pet dog were burned to death after a fire broke out at a house in Punjab’s Kapurthala on Friday night. As per the police, a major fire erupted in house while the family was asleep on Friday night.

Three women of the family were injured in the fire, suspected to have been caused due to a short circuit, the police said.

They said that that at the time of the incident, the family was sleeping inside the house and their neighbour raised an alarm.

The deceased was identified as Beera, while Roshni and her two daughters sustained injuries, they said.

Beera was Roshni’s son-in-law, police said.

The family’s pet dog also died in the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Jharkhand News on India.com.