Majuli travel video: On Brahmaputra river in the beautiful state of Assam, lies the biggest river island of the world Majuli. This island is formed by the River Subansiri in the north and River Brahmaputra in the south. It is located 20 kilometers Jorhat, which is a district in Assam. The island has been known as the cultural capital of assam since 16th century. Majuli is also a strong contender for a place in UNESCO's World Heritage Sites. The mesmerizing island was formed 300 year ago by Brahmputra's continuous flood. Watch this video to know more in detail about the beautiful Majuli Island.