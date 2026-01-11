Home

‘Make a deal before it’s too late’: US President Trump issues serious warning to this country, not Iran or Venezuela

US President Donald Trump has said that Cuba must strike a deal with the United States before its too late.

Donald Trump’s BIG WARNING

US vs Cuba: In another event of global importance amid US’s attack on Venezuela, US President Donald Trump has issued a warning to Cuba. In a recent statement on Sunday, the US President has said that the Caribbean country must strike a deal with the United States “before it’s too late”. Here are all the details you need to know about what the US President has said in his warning to the Caribbean country Cuba days after US’s attack on its South American neighbour Venezuela.

What has Donald Trump said to Cuba?

“THERE WILL BE NO ​MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO! I strongly suggest ‌they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO ‌LATE”, Donald Trump said in his warning to Cuba on his Truth social app.

“Most of those Cubans are DEAD from last weeks USA attack, and Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years. A lot of money is going to be made. Oil prices will come down, although they are getting down pretty good now without it, and it was a great meeting we had today with the biggest companies anywhere in the world”, the US President added in his post.

What did US President Trump say on Venezuela?

Earlier this week, US President Trump said Venezuela would turn over 30 million to 50 million barrels of oil to the United States, which would be sold at market value, with the proceeds controlled by the US, a report by ANI news agency said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.