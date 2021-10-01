New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday directed the PWD officials to make Delhi roads pothole-free in the next 10 days and repair broken patches by October 20. “Some roads need urgent repairs after rains. We will repair all PWD roads in the next few days,” Kejriwal said in a tweet after the meeting.Also Read - School Reopening in Delhi: Will Normal Classes Resume For Junior Students After Diwali? Kejriwal Govt to Take Final Decision Soon

There are 1,357 potholes, while patchwork is required at nearly 309 locations, according to Public Works Department (PWD) data. The Delhi chief minister issued these instructions during a review meeting on the poor condition of PWD roads. Also Read - Delhi Govt Asks People Not Rush to Stores, Hoard Liquor As Privately-Run Alcohol Shops Shut Down

The instructions were issued after CM Kejriwal took cognisance of the grievances faced by people while commuting on roads during the meeting today. He further highlighted that maintenance vans will be deployed in large numbers so that every area is covered under the special drive.

“We will carry out a special drive for maintenance and repair of roads. The officials will carry out the work in an efficient manner and complete it within the next 20 days. While maintaining the pace, the officials should also keep the quality standards in mind,” he said in a statement.

In the meeting, PWD officials presented a master plan to overhaul the city’s 1,260 km roads that fall under the department.

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain stressed on the importance of impact-based output and instructed officials to maintain the pace along with keeping the quality standards in mind.

“No inconvenience should be faced by people due to the road repairing work of the PWD. The officials should thrive to complete the work within the directed time frame,” he said.