Bollywood at Miss India 2022 event: Bollywood's fashion divas Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia and others graced the star-studded Miss India 2022 event held in Mumbai on Sunday. These tinsel town divas added Bollywood tadka to the beauty pageant with their sizzling red carpet appearances. While Malaika Arora stole the limelight in a gold gown with a train and a plunging neckline. Neha Dhupia had a perfect fairytale moment on the red carpet in a powder blue gown with cape sleeves. Kriti Sanon, Pooja Batra, Saisha Shinde and Lauren Gottlieb were also in attendance.

Bollywood celebs on red carpet of Miss India 2022

Malaika Arora

Donning an embroidered gold gown, that enhanced her famous curves, Malaika Arora definitely stole the limelight.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia looked resplendent on the red carpet in her shiny outfit.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon turned heads as she walked the red carpet in a black and white jumpsuit. With her hair up in a bun, the actress completed her look with nude lips and pointy stilettoes.

Saisha Shinde

Lock Upp fame Saisha Shinde made a statement in a dramatic red gown with a thigh-high slit, paired with white gloves.

Malaika and Neha Dhupia greet each-other on red carpet

Both Neha and Malaika were on the jury for this year’s Miss India pageant. Model and actor Dino Morea, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, dancer-choreographer Shiamak Davar and cricketer Mithali Raj were also on the jury panel.

On a related note, Karnataka’s Sini Shetty was crowned the Miss India 2022. Rajasthan’s Rubal Shekhawat emerged as Miss India 2022 first runner-up, and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh as Miss India 2022 second runner-up.