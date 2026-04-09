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Mamata Banerjee’s assets in West Bengal elections: Rs 75,000 in cash, no car, wealth reduced by Rs 1.3 lakh in 5 years

Mamata Banerjee's assets in Bengal elections: In her affidavit for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared her total assets at ₹15.37 lakh, a decrease of approximately ₹1.3 lakh from 2021.

Published date india.com Published: April 9, 2026 11:05 AM IST
email india.com By Nivedita Dash email india.com | Edited by Nivedita Dash email india.com
Mamata Banerjee's assets in West Bengal elections: Rs 75,000 in cash, no car, wealth reduced by Rs 1.3 lakh in 5 years
Mamata Banerjee's assets in West Bengal elections: Rs 75,000 in cash, no car, wealth reduced by Rs 1.3 lakh in 5 years

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has filed her nomination for the 2026 assembly elections. The details of her assets provided in her election affidavit are quite shocking. According to the affidavit, the Chief Minister’s total assets have decreased rather than increased over the past five years.

Mamata Banerjee’s assets decreased by Rs 1.3 lakh

According to the data declared by Mamata Banerjee, her total movable assets are worth ₹15.37 lakh. During the 2021 assembly elections, she declared her assets to be ₹16.72 lakh. Thus, her total assets have declined by approximately ₹1.3 lakh over the past five years. The largest portion of her assets is held in bank accounts, amounting to over ₹12.7 lakh.

Mamata Banerjee has no immovable property, no vehicle

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Known for her simplicity, Mamata Banerjee has once again clarified in her affidavit that she does not own any immovable property (house or land) in her name. Furthermore, she does not own a personal car. A slight increase has been seen in her cash balance. In 2021, she had ₹69,255 in cash, which has now increased to ₹75,700.

Spotless image and zero liability

Politically significant, Mamata Banerjee has declared no criminal cases or liabilities (debts) in her affidavit. This remains the same as in the 2021 elections. This decline in her assets as Chief Minister has become a topic of discussion in political circles.

Mamata Banerjee net worth

All information has been taken from the election affidavit of Mamata Banerjee.

About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 14 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

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