Mamata Banerjee Is Anti-hindu, Communal CM: West Bengal BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari | Watch

CM Mamata Banerjee announced that she will lead a 'rally for harmony' in Kolkata on January 22, the day on which the Ram temple consecration ceremony will be held in Ayodhya.

Kolkata: West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and LoP Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday launched a scathing attack against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing her of playing communal politics. Banerjee had announced that she will lead a ‘rally for harmony’ in Kolkata on January 22, the day on which the Ram temple consecration ceremony will be held in Ayodhya.

Talking to news agency ANI, Adhikari said the people of Bengal are extremely happy with the Ayodhya Mandir inauguration. “Everyone is happy and Diwali will be celebrated tomorrow. People from the Muslim community are also taking part in this yatra, he said.

Mamata Banerjee Announces Harmony Rally on January 22

CM Mamata Banerjee announced that she will lead a ‘rally for harmony’ in Kolkata on January 22, the day on which the Ram temple consecration ceremony will be held in Ayodhya. Banerjee, the chief of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), said she would begin the procession from the Hazra crossing in south Kolkata after paying obeisance to Goddess Kali at the Kalighat temple.

“Many people have been asking me about various temples, but I have nothing to say. I have always said that religion is personal, but festivities are for everyone. On January 22, I will visit the Kalighat temple and offer ‘puja’. Following that, we will hold an inter-faith rally from Hazra Crossing to Park Circus Maidan,” she told a press conference at the state secretariat.

“This has nothing to do with any other programme,” she said, referring to the consecration ceremony.

The march, to be organised by the TMC, will touch upon places of worship of different religions, including mosques, churches and gurdwaras, before culminating at the Park Circus Maidan where a public meeting will be held, she said.

Banerjee asked party workers to organise similar rallies in all the districts of the state.

