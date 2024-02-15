Home

Mamata Banerjee Breaks Silence on Sandeshkhali Violence, Says ‘Handled Situation Strongly Or Else…’

"I have never supported injustice. I sent the state commission and administration there. 17 people have been arrested so far...Our women's team is present there," Mamata Banerjee on Sandeshkhali violence.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday broke her silence on Sandeshkhali Violence. Speaking on the floor of the state assembly, the chief minister said she and her party don’t support injustice and have taken all the necessary steps to control the situation. “I have never supported injustice. I sent the state commission and administration there. 17 people have been arrested so far…Our women’s team is present there. A women police team is visiting people at their doorsteps to listen to their grievances. We will definitely address the issues that will be reported. I need to know the matter to act on it,” Mamata Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for stroking violence in the state. “RSS has a base there. Riots took place there 7-8 years back. It is one of the vulnerable riot spots. We handled the situation strongly during Saraswati Puja or else there were other plan,” Mamata Banerjee said.

Referring to the area which has been witnessing protests over alleged atrocities on locals by ruling TMC leaders, Banerjee said in the assembly that she has never allowed and will never allow any injustice to anyone. “We are looking into the Sandeshkhali situation; no one involved in any wrongdoing will be spared. I have sent the state women’s commission there and formed a police team for Sandeshkhali,” she said. A “sinister design is at play” to foment trouble in the area and the state government has taken all necessary actions to control the situation, Banerjee said.

BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari Prevented From Going to Sandeshkhali by Police

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari was on Thursday prevented from going to disturbed Sandeshkhali by police. The vehicle, in which the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly was travelling along with three other BJP legislators, was stopped by a posse of policemen at Rampur village en route to Sandeshkhali.

#WATCH | Sandeshkhali, West Bengal: On being suspended from the state assembly, LoP Suvendu Adhikari says, “… A police officer called Amin ul kicked me with his boot. They did that to the LoP. I will protest for a while, and if they do not rethink their decision, I will move… pic.twitter.com/gzInzqoFdq — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

#WATCH | Sandeshkhali: LoP in West Bengal Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari says, “… Section 144 is violated only in the question of Suvendu Adhikari because he defeated Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram. He belongs to the BJP and is the LoP. Only Suvendu… pic.twitter.com/HgO13J7Dpt — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

Adhikari said a total of four legislators were going to the area so that they do not violate prohibitory order. “Three legislators and myself are going to Sandeshkhali. Let’s see how can we be stopped from going as the total number is four. If prevented, I will move the court”, he told reporters at the time of boarding the vehicle. Along with Adhikari, the three other BJP legislators are Shankar Ghosh, Chandana Bauri and Tapasi Mondal.

