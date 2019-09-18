New Delhi: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met PM Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. While going to meet PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee was seen carrying a kurta and sweets to meet and greet the prime minister.

The meeting between the two leaders comes at a time when the BJP is planning a mega event in West Bengal. This is the first time Mamata is meeting PM Modi post his electoral victory.

It will be the first time, since PM Modi came to power for the second term, that Mamata Banerjee will be meeting the prime minister.

The Chief Minister was among those who wished the Prime Minister on his big day, wishing him on Twitter in both English and Bengali.