Mamata Banerjee Christened Rakesh Sharma as Roshan, Now Calls Amitabh Bachchcan As ‘Bharat Ratna’ Awardee

"When Indira Gandhi reached the Moon, she asked Rakesh how Hindustan (India) looks from there. He replied 'Saare jahaan se achcha' (The best in the world)," Mamata Banerjee said.

Mumbai: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan at his residence in Mumbai and tied Rakhi to the actor. Speaking to the media outside Bachchan’s residence, the Bengal chief minister made a faux pas when she called Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan ‘Bharat Ratan’. “I am happy today. I met ‘Bharat Ratan’ of India Amitabh Bachchan and also tied him rakhi. I love this family. They are the number one family in India and they have a lot of contributions also…I also invited him to attend Durga Puja and International Film Festival,” Mamata Banerjee said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee speaks on her meeting with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan at his residence. "I am happy today. I met 'Bharat Ratan' of India Amitabh Bachchan (Mamata Banerjee called Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan Bharat Ratan) and also tied… pic.twitter.com/qoTsYbJVFH — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

This is not the first that the Bengal CM has made such blunders. Earlier, when Chandrayaan-3 made a successful landing on the lunar surface, she mistakenly referred Rakesh Sharma — the first Indian person who went to space aboard a Soviet spacecraft in the 1980s — as Rakesh Roshan, a Hindi film director-producer.

In another viral video, Banerjee can be seen saying that Indira Gandhi, India’s prime minister when Indian Air Force’s Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma went to space, also reached the Moon herself during that time.

First she landed Rakesh Roshan on the Moon and NOW Mamata Banerjee has made Indira Gandhi Land on Moon😅😂 pic.twitter.com/NWbojQF2W4 — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) August 28, 2023

Recalling India’s first journey to space during Indira Gandhi’s government, Mamata Banerjee said, “When Indira Gandhi reached the Moon, she asked Rakesh how Hindustan (India) looks from there. He replied ‘Saare jahaan se achcha’ (The best in the world).”

Mamata Banerjee: "Mahabharat is written by Nazrul Islam" Recently She mistook Rakesh Roshan for Rakesh Sharma and just two days ago she said Indira Gandhi landed on moon and Rakesh Sharma asked her how India looks from there. pic.twitter.com/vXL0X4F8Zb — Xpress Index (@XpressIndex) August 29, 2023

She made the comments while addressing a rally on the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) Foundation Day, the student wing of the Trinamool Congress party.

