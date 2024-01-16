Home

News

Mamata Banerjee To Hold ‘Harmony Rally’ On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Day; People Are Watching, Says BJP

Mamata Banerjee To Hold ‘Harmony Rally’ On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Day; People Are Watching, Says BJP

Reacting to Banerjee's announcement, the BJP said that the people of West Bengal were watching everything and they would give a "befitting reply".

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she will hold an interfaith rally on January 22, the day on which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Ayodhaya’s Ram Mandir. The Trinamool Congress supremo said that she will begin the march from Kali Mandir, where she will offer prayers, following which she along with her party workers will hold an interfaith rally from Hazra to Park Circus Maidan.

Trending Now

The ‘Sarba Dharma’ rally will have religious leaders and people from all walks of life and culminate in the Park Circus Maidan area, a known minority hub in Kolkata.

You may like to read

“Many of you have been asking me about temples (Ram Mandir). I have nothing to say. I had already said that ‘dharma jar jar, utsav sobar’ (religion is for individuals but festivity is for all)…on that day first I will visit Kali Mandir. Only I will go there. I will do a rally on January 22. Then, we will hold an interfaith rally from Hazra to Park Circus maidan and hold a meeting there. We will cover mosques, temples, churches, and gurdwaras along the way. Everybody is welcome to join the rally. People of all faiths will be there,” Banerjee said.

“On the same day, my party members will hold a rally in every block, in every district at 3 pm. It will be a Sampriti rally with the theme, all religions are equal,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief added.

She said that ‘Pran Pratistha’ or consecration is not the job of politicians but of priests. “It is not our job to do ‘Pran Pratistha’. It is the job of the priests. Our job is to create infrastructure,” she said.

Reacting to Banerjee’s announcement, the BJP said that the people of West Bengal were watching everything and they would give a “befitting reply”. “The TMC has decided to give the Ram temple event in Ayodhya a miss, and that is why they are now making excuses,” state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty criticised both the BJP and the TMC for deflecting attention from crucial issues such as unemployment with programmes like this.

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will be held on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other noted personalities.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.