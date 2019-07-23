Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed the BJP-led Central government for issuing income tax notice to Durga Puja committees in the state. Expressing her dissent, Banerjee said that “Puja committees should not come under Income Tax”.

“If Durga Puja Committees do puja, it should not come under Income Tax. This is donation given by the public. I condemn this attitude of bringing puja committees under Income Tax. The way they are being harassed, I am feeling sad,” Banerjee said on Monday.

Defending her argument, she mentioned that Puja Committees thrive on donation by the public.

She added that “some parties use funds for elections” but no tax is levied on it.

“When an election comes, they do Hindu-Muslim. When an election comes, they do this side & that side. Festival is a festival. I will just say one thing that some party use fund for elections & that is not under Income Tax,” she said.

Banerjee also advised the saffron party to win people’s hearts with the “power of money”, instead of “capturing” EVMs with it.

“Money can buy many things. One can capture the walls, capture the EVM machines but one cannot capture people’s hearts with money. BJP should first learn to win over people’s hearts,” she added.

The Income-tax notice was reportedly sent to the Durga Puja Committees Forum last week.