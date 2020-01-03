New Delhi: A man was shot dead by police after stabbing at least four people, and reportedly killing two, in a town near the French capital of Paris on Friday, media reports stated.

As per updates, four people were believed to have been stabbed, including two who are reported to have died, in the attack in Villejuif. The incident happened at a park in a suburb south of Paris.

Soon after the incident, police chased the assailant and killed him on the spot. Reports further suggested that the culprit was wearing an explosive vest although there was no confirmation of this yet.

As per latest updates, the matter is being handled as a criminal case and has not been handed over to anti-terror prosecutors for further course of action.

The incident happened at 2 PM (1 PM UK time). After the stabbing incident was reported in the park, people sitting there ran away from the park in panic.