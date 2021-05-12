New Delhi: Manchester City won their fifth Premier League title and third under Pep Guardiola on Tuesday as their closest challenger Manchester United lost to Leicester City 2-1 at Old Trafford. This is Man City’s third title in four seasons as Leicester City moved up the rankings to third place awaiting Chelsea’s home fixture against Arsenal tomorrow. City now leads the table with 80 points and have three matches to play in this season while Manchester United have as many matches to play but can only reach a maximum of 79 points. | Also Read - MUN vs LEI Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Manchester United vs Leicester City on May 11, Tuesday

Luke Thomas and Caglar Soyuncu were the goal scorers that helped Leicester City move third above Chelsea. It was just about enough to send the Red Devils packing. Mason Greenwood was the lone scorer for United. Thomas opened the scoring for Leicester in the 10th minute as Greenwood levelled the scoring five minutes later. Soyuncu scored the winner for Leicester in the 66th minute of the game that helped Manchester City clinch the title this season.

Guardiola on the other hand will have his eyes set on a historic treble as his side cruised to its maiden Champions League final by getting the better of Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 on aggregate last week and are all set to take on their fellow Premier League club Chelsea.

The Citizens had already won the League Cup by a margin of 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur at the Wembley Stadium last month.

The second placed United are however, assured of a top four finish even if they found themselves on the losing side today.