Mandvi Assembly Election 2022: Can BJP Retain Its Stronghold by Fielding A Brahmin Candidate In Muslim-Dominated Seat?

Mandvi Assembly Seat: This year the Muslim-dominated Mandvi seat will witness a tough contest between BJP's Aniruddh Dave and Congress' Rajendrasingh Jadeja.

Mandvi Assembly Election 2022: Mandvi Assembly constituency in Gujarat will vote in the first phase of elections on December 1, 2022. The constituency number 157 of Gujarat, is currently held by Chaudhari Anandbhai Mohanbhai of the Indian National Congress (INC). In 2017, the Congress leader won the seat by securing 96483 votes against BJP’s Pravinbhai Merjibhai Chaudhari. The winning margin for this seat in the 2017 elections was 50776 votes.

Mandvi Assembly seat is considered a stronghold for BJP as the party has been ruling the Vidhan Sabha segment since 1985 (except 2002 when a Congress candidate emerged victorious with a thin margin). This year the Muslim-dominated Mandvi seat will witness a tough contest between BJP’s Aniruddh Dave and Congress’ Rajendrasingh Jadeja.

Speaking at a gathering a few days back, Dave described himself as a “Brahmin” and asked people to not get carried away by rumours. “Some are saying that Jain community is unhappy (with my candidature). That is not true. The community has already honoured me and they are present at this gathering too”, Dave stated, adding that he will take all communities together.

Mandvi Assembly Election 2022: 5 Key Facts

Mandvi Assembly seat comes under Bardoli (ST) Lok Sabha constituency. As per estimates of 2011 census, out of a total 306640 population, 89.76% is rural and 10.24% is urban The SC and ST ratio are 1.1 and 81.31 respectively. The constituency has 245251 voters and 297 polling stations. In 2017 assembly elections, the BJP and Congress got 25.16% and 53.1% votes respectively.