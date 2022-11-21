Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast: Suspect Was in Contact With ISIS, Had Planned More Bombings | 10 Points

Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast: The explosion took place on November 19 on a busy road in Mangaluru city. The police soon confirmed that it is an act of terror intended to create subversive activity in the city. Later, Shariq took the responsibility of carrying out blasts.

Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast: Mohammad Shariq—the suspect in Mangaluru autorickshaw blast used the dark web to contact handlers of ISIS, police reportedly said, adding that he was inspired by the terror group and had several fake Aadhaar cards in his possession. Police sources explained that Shariq and Coimbatore blast accused Jameesha Mubin knew each other. They met in Bengaluru and both planned to carry out more explosions. The explosion took place on November 19 on a busy road in Mangaluru city. The police soon confirmed that it is an act of terror intended to create subversive activity in the city. Later, Shariq took the responsibility of carrying out blasts.

Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast: Latest Updates

A passenger was carrying a bag that had a cooker bomb. It exploded, causing burn injuries to the passenger as well as driver of the auto. The auto driver is Purshottam Pujari & the passenger has been identified as Sharik: Karnataka top cop Alok Kumar said. The case is likely to be handed over to the NIA. “Discussion is going on high level and there is possibility that the case may be handed over to the NIA by late this evening or any day in this week”, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. Addressing reporters, Kumar said Shareeq worked under multiple handlers, one of them from Al Hind, a terror outfit influenced by ISIS. There are other links-some Surendran in whose name a SIM card was taken by him (accused), one Aadhaar card by Arun Kumar Gawli r/o of Sandur, one more SIM card taken by Shariq in the name of a person from Gadag. We’re going to inquire all these people, said the ADGP. Karnataka police teams are conducting raids on the residence of Shariq at his native place Soppugadde near Thirthahalli in Shivamogga. His relatives’ houses are also being raided. Shariq was arrested and released on bail for writing threatening graffiti in Mangaluru city. After being released on bail, he was involved more in the terrorist activities and upgraded himself as bomb maker. Police sources say that he has become a suicide bomber as well. Shariq managed to give the slip to state police as well as Central investigating authorities. Couple of months ago similar incident happened in Coimbatore. There also they planned to blast near temple. This person Md Sharik (accused)went there & met a person in Coimbatore. Police traced his movements of last 2 months, said K Sudhakar, Karnataka Health minister. Every angle and aspect being probed. We are also finding if he (Md Sharik) has connection with international terror organisations, banned organisations or sleeper cells that may be active in the area since we are bordering Kerala: K Sudhakar added. As per the information available, Shariq was trained to make IEDs that could be triggered by timer devices.