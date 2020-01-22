New Delhi: A 36-year-old man, Adithya Rao, who is suspected to have planted an explosive at the Mangaluru Intentional Airport surrendered before the police here on Wednesday, officials said. According to various reports, the man is not new to such crimes. He is a hoax caller who was upset as he didn’t bag a job at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. In 2018, too, he made a hoax call.

Adithya Rao, a native of Manipal, studied engineering and management.

A ‘live’ explosive device was found in an unattended bag near a ticket counter of the departure gate of the international airport in Mangaluru on Monday and later defused at a nearby open ground.

Rao has four cases against him in Bengaluru, including hoax calls, theft.

A senior police officer in Bengaluru said Rao was remanded in judicial custody after his arrest in 2018. “During his interrogation, and also when he was sent to jail, Rao had told officers that he is going to create havoc in future,” the police officer said to Deccan Herald.

“We don’t know when he was released, but now the only question he has to answer this why he resorted to planting explosives when he used to make only hoax calls,” the officer said. Rao, who worked in private firms, quit his jobs over issues with the management. Later, he worked in a mutt and at a private college as a security officer in Mangaluru following which he came to Bengaluru.

Coming to Bengaluru, he applied for a job in KIA for a security officer’s post. When his application was rejected, he threatened the interview board of dire consequence.