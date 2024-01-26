Home

Manipur Crisis: Article 355 Imposed? CM Biren Maintains Silence

Talking to reporters after the Republic Day event in state capital Imphal, CM Biren Singh kept his silence on the issue when asked about reports of Article 355 being imposed in Manipur.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh addresses the Republic Day function at Imphal. (Image tweeted by @NBirenSingh)

Manipur Crisis: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Friday maintained silence amid reports suggesting that Article 355 has been imposed in the ethnic-strife torn state which will give the Centre to takeover the law and order apparatus of the state without the need to dismiss the elected government.

Talking to reporters after the Republic Day event in state capital Imphal, CM Biren kept his silence on the issue when asked about the reports.

A PTI report, quoting a senior official on the condition of anonymity, said that Article 355 has not been imposed in the violence-hit state. The Article grants the Centre the power to assume control of the state’s law and order without dismissing the state government.

The development comes days after Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra claimed that Singh had told him during a meeting that Article 355 had been imposed in the state.

What is Article 355?

Article 355 of the Indian Constitution mandates the Union government to safeguard states against external aggression and internal disturbance. The provision grants the Union the authority to assume control of a state’s law and order without dismissing the state government.

The confusion over imposition of Article 355 has been in place since violence broke out in the state in May last year and has even led a Manipur High Court lawyer and a student to file two separate RTIs in October and November last.

Article 355 imposed in Manipur?

In response, deputy secretary to the government of India, Narendra Gautam, had informed “…Article 355 is not imposed, and accordingly the state government of Manipur only is responsible for the maintenance of law and order.”

More than 180 people were killed since the violence erupted on May 3 after a Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Manipur violence

Over 250 people been killed and several hundreds injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

