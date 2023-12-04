Home

News

Manipur: Over 10 Dead After Firing Incident in Tengnoupal District

Manipur: Over 10 Dead After Firing Incident in Tengnoupal District

The Manipur government on Sunday restored mobile internet services across the state barring a few areas till December 18, a notification said.

Imphal: In a fresh round of violence, at least 13 people lost their lives in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Monday afternoon, according to a Hindustan Times report. Talking to HT, officials in the security forces said they received inputs of a firefight between two groups of militants at Leithu village near Saibol in Tengnoupal district on Monday afternoon.

Trending Now

“The nearest security forces were about 10km away from this place. Once our forces moved in and reached the place, they found 13 bodies in the Leithu village. The forces did not find any weapons next to the bodies,” one officer told to Hindustan Times.

You may like to read

The officer said that it appeared the dead were not from the Leithu area and could have come from another place after which they engaged in a firefight with a separate group. Notably, the identity of the deceased people has not been either by police or security forces.

“The police have reached the spot. They will probe the matter,” the officer added.

Mobile Internet Restored in Manipur Except Few Areas

The Manipur government on Sunday restored mobile internet services across the state barring a few areas till December 18, a notification said.

“Considering improvement in law and order and inconveniences faced by people due to the mobile internet ban, the state government has decided to relax the suspension,” the notification said.

Mobile towers catering to services within a 2km radius along adjoining areas between districts such as Chandel and Kakching, Churachandpur and Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Kakching, Kangpokpi and Imphal West, Kangpokpi and Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Thoubal and Tengnoupal and Kakching will still face suspended operations, it said.

Mobile internet had been suspended in the state since May 3 following the outbreak of violence in the state.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.