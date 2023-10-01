Home

News

Manipur Violence: AFSPA Extended For 6 Months Starting Today; Here’s Why

Manipur Violence: AFSPA Extended For 6 Months Starting Today; Here’s Why

Hill state Manipur has again been placed under AFSPA, starting from today, 1 October. The strict act will remain in force for another six months in the strife-hit state. However, 19 police stations have been kept out of its purview.

Police and Paramilitary personnel stand guard during a protest by the students against the deaths of two youths and demand peace in violence-hit Manipur, in Imphal on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Imphal: The hill areas of Manipur have once again been subjected to the stringent Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) starting from Sunday, October 1. According to the official notification, this strict act will remain in effect for the next six months in strife-hit Manipur. However, 19 police stations in seven districts of the Imphal Valley have been excluded from its jurisdiction.

Trending Now

“Governor of Manipur hereby accords approval to declare the entire state of Manipur excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations as ‘Disturbed Area’ for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023. The police station areas where the Disturbed Areas Act has not been imposed are Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Pastol, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingagng, Lamlai, Iribung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakchin and Jirbam,” the notification stated.

You may like to read

Manipur Violence: State Govt Extended AFSPA After Violent Protests

The move comes after the northeastern state witnessed violent protests after photos of bodies of two missing students went viral on the internet. Which resulted in the ban of internet services. Over 40 students sustained injuries in Imphal Valley on Tuesday as cops fired tear gas shells and baton-charged protesters to control the situation.

Both the students – Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) – were missing from July and the photos of their bodies went viral on Monday.

Manipur Violence: AFSPA

It’s worth mentioning that AFSPA’s exclusion applies to regions primarily inhabited by the Meitei community, encompassing areas such as Jiribam, which is adjacent to the Silchar valley of Assam.

Following the AFSPA extension, the Army and Assam Rifles are prohibited from conducting operations within the territories falling under the jurisdiction of the 19 police stations, unless authorized by the state police.

Manipur Violence: CBI Team Reached Imphal

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team also reached Imphal in a special flight on September 27 to investigate the alleged “kidnapping and killing” of two students. The team is led by the agency’s Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh also took to X (formerly Twitter) informed, “To expedite this crucial investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director, along with a specialised team, will be arriving in Imphal tomorrow morning in a special flight. Their presence underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly resolve this matter.”

Manipur Violence: Ethnic Clashes

Since May 3, when the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was staged in the hill districts to oppose the Meitei community’s call for Scheduled Tribe status, ethnic clashes have erupted in Manipur. These clashes have resulted in over 175 fatalities and injuries to hundreds of individuals.

Manipur Violence: Meitei, Nagas and Kukis

The Meitei community, making up approximately 53 percent of Manipur’s population, primarily inhabits the Imphal valley. On the other hand, tribal groups, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute about 40 percent of the population and predominantly reside in the hill districts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES