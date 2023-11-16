Home

Manipur Violence: Assam Rifles Vehicle Targeted With IED, Fired Upon By Militants In Tengnoupal District

An Assam Rifles armoured vehicle was targeted with an IED and fired upon by militants in Tengnoupal district of Manipur on Thursday morning.

File Photo (ANI)

Manipur Violence Update: A patrol team of the Assam Rifles was targeted with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast and fire upon by militants in Kuki-Zo dominated Tengnoupal district of violence-torn Manipur on Thursday morning. According to officials, the militants detonated a low-intensity IED under a mine-proof vehicle of Assam Rifles while a squad of the paramilitary force was conducting a routine patrol in Saibol area of the district.

“An Assam Rifle vehicle was on routine patrolling in the district’s Saibol area when it was targeted around 8.15 am,” officials said, adding that banned militant outfit People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

“A team of Assam Rifles personnel were on routine patrolling duty in the area when a low-intensity IED went off under the vehicle. None of the soldiers present inside the armoured vehicle was injured,” they added.

They said that after triggering the explosive, the militants opened fire at the vehicle prompting retaliation by the Assam Rifles personnel.

“The soldiers retaliated. There is no information if any of the attackers have been injured or killed,” police said.

Assam Rifles have begun an operation to track the perpetrators.

“The Assam Rifles has launched a search operation to find the attackers. The forces have cordoned off the area,” police added.

The Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal District, a tribal organisation, condemned the attack.

It also demanded that militant bodies leave Kuki-Zo areas immediately.

The Manipur violence

Over 200 people been killed and several hundreds injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 this year, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

