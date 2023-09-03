Over 12,000 Children Displaced In Manipur Ethnic Violence, 100 ‘Severely Traumatized’: Report

Home

The conflict has left over 12,000 children displaced in violence-torn Manipur with over 100 kids suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Children affected by the Manipur violence at a relief camp in Imphal (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Over 12,000 children have been displaced due to the ethnic clashes that have rocked Manipur since May 3 this year and the violence has left at least 100 displaced children ‘severely traumatised’, according to data revealed by the Manipur government in an official press release.

As per the data revealed by the Manipur social welfare department, nearly 50,000 people, including 12,694 children, have been displaced due to the violence, and are living relief camps across the violence-torn state.

It said that a team of medical practitioners and child psychiatrists working as volunteers, who are providing professional counselling to the displaced person, have found that the conflict has left at least 100 children severely traumatised.

“Whenever we find such severely traumatised children, they will be identified, and taken to professional counsellors. We’ve done this for a little more than 100 children. We hope that this number does not increase and these traumatised children can go back to normal very soon,” Manipur social welfare department director, Ng Uttam Singh said, according to a report by the Hindustan Times (HT).

The official revealed that a child may not suffer immediate trauma but that can change in a week or a month, depending upon the kid’s exposure to violence and family stability.

He said that the social welfare department’s team of qualified medical practitioners and child psychiatrists working as volunteers are providing professional counselling to those who are severely traumatised.

The counsellors are deployed via district children protection offices and visit the displaced children in relief camps to give counselling and to identify children who actually require professional counselling, Singh said, according to the report.

Dr Jina Heigrujam, a child psychiatrist who was visited several relief camps to identify children having post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), stressed on the need for professional counselling to prevent the children from developing mental health issues in the future.

The trained field functionaries of the department identify stress affected children at relief camps by employing the ‘play and dance’ methods. After the exercise, the displaced children are given drawing pencils and papers and asked to sketch/draw anything they like, the HT report said.

The social welfare department is also researching if the relief camps, which were haphazardly set up on a need basis, are children-friendly. To this end, a UNICEF team recently visited Manipur and provided a blueprint for setting up kid-friendly relief camps.

Manipur social welfare director said that weekly review meetings are held at the chief secretary’s level avoid shortfalls in childcare in relief camps, adding that severely malnourished children are also being monitored and 16 kids suffering from malnourishment have been treated so far at the JNIMS hospital in Imphal.

The Manipur violence

Violence-torn Manipur seethed again after a disconcerting video emerged on July 19 showing two women, reportedly belonging to the Kuki-Zo tribe, being paraded naked on the road by a group of men. The purported video was reportedly shot on May 4 and one of the women was allegedly gang-raped in a nearby paddy field.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between majority the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Scores of people have been killed in the violence though a thaw has been witnessed in the recent weeks.

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic violence broke out when a “Tribal Solidarity March” was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

