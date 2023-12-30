Home

Manipur Violence: Gunmen Target Police Commands In Moreh; CM Biren Appeals For Dialogue To Restore Peace

Heavy gunfire was reported between unidentified gunmen and police commandos in Moreh town of ethnic violence-hit Manipur at around 3:50 PM on Saturday.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh addressing a press conference at CM's Secretariat in Imphal on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Manipur Violence: Unidentified gunmen fired upon police commandos in Moreh town of violence-hit Manipur on Saturday evening even as Chief Minister N Biren Singh made a vehement appeal for dialogue to restore peace in the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state.

As per reports, heavy gunfire was reported between unidentified gunmen and police commandos in Manipur’s Moreh around 3:50 PM on Saturday after vehicles carrying the police personnel came under attack by the armed assailants.

The commandos were moving towards Key Location Point (KLP) from Moreh, officials said.

“One policeman sustained splinter injuries when they came under attack while crossing M Chahnou village section of Imphal-Moreh road,” an officer confirmed, adding that injuring policeman is undergoing treatment at 5 Assam Rifles camp.

According to preliminary reports, indiscriminate firing was continuing near New Moreh entrance gate and M Chahnou village.

Sources added that two houses were also set ablaze in Moreh, news agency PTI reported.

CM Biren appeals for dialogue, peace

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Saturday appealed to all sections of society to shun violence and engage in dialogue to restore peace in the state.

“Let’s abandon violence, come to the negotiating table, and initiate a dialogue to restore normalcy,” the embattled chief minister said while addressing a press conference at the CM’s secretariat in state capital Imphal.

Singh condemned the killing of a village guard by unidentified individuals in Kadangband, Imphal West district, stating that evil elements were attempting to disrupt peace, adding that investigations were ongoing and security forces had begun combing operations to apprehend the killers of the village guard.

The CM assured that civil society organizations and the government machinery were working towards peace in both the hills and valley areas.

Village guard gunned down by suspected militants

Unidentified individuals killed a village guard identified as Jamesbond Ningombam in Kadangband around 3.30am.

Police said suspected militants from a nearby hill were responsible for the attack.

Ningombam’s body was taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem examination.

Kadangband, located on the outskirts of Imphal West district, shares border with Kangpokpi district which has experienced continuous violence since the outbreak of ethnic strife on May 3.

The Manipur violence

Over 250 people been killed and several hundreds injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 this year, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

(With inputs from agencies)

