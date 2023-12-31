By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Manipur Violence: Militants Target Police Commandos With RPG in Moreh
"One policeman sustained splinter injuries when they came under attack while crossing M Chahnou village section of Imphal-Moreh road," an officer confirmed.
Imphal: Heavy gunfire was reported between unidentified gunmen and police commandos in Manipur’s Moreh around 3:50pm on Saturday, officials said. According to a Hindustan Times report quoting officials, the militants fired rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) on Manipur Police commandos inside their barracks.
Unidentified gunmen targeted vehicles carrying police commandos when they were moving towards Key Location Point (KLP) from Moreh, according to the eyewitnesses. Manipur village guard gunned down by unidentified men
The injured policeman is undergoing treatment at 5 Assam Rifles camp, the officer added. According to preliminary reports, indiscriminate firing was continuing near New Moreh entrance gate and M Chahnou village.
Sources added that two houses were also set ablaze in Moreh.
