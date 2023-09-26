Home

Manipur Violence: Schools, Colleges Closed, Internet Services Shut After Fresh Protest | Key Points

Over 45 students were injured in police action and admitted to various private and government hospitals in Imphal East and West districts, officials of the medical facilities said.

File Photo (ANI)

Imphal: The Biren Singh-led Manipur government suspended mobile internet services for five days following a fresh protest in the state. The recent tension flared up after two students were brutally murdered by suspected armed men. The ban on the internet will up in effect till Sunday. The authorities have also asked all State Government/State Government Aided/Private Unaided Schools to remain closed on 27th September and 29th September.

On Tuesday, a scores of students took to streets and marched towards chief minister N Biren Singh’s residence demanding justice for the victims. The unrest took place after pictures of two students’ bodies went viral on social media.

“The state government decides to suspend/curb the mobile internet data services, internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with immediate effect till 7:45 pm of October 1, 2023,” a notification said.

The students of Imphal-based schools and colleges brought out the protest rallies hours after photos of the bodies of the two youths went viral on social media, demanding arrest of those involved in the killing.

Protesters-Police Clash:

The protesters clashed with the police near Sanjenthong in Imphal East district when security forces stopped them from advancing towards the chief minister’s secretariat. The police used tear gas shells and batons to disperse the agitators.

“School and college students took out a rally in Imphal to protest against the killing of the two youths. As the students were heading towards the CM’s Secretariat, security personnel took action to disperse them,” a police officer said.

Over 45 students were injured in police action and admitted to various private and government hospitals in Imphal East and West districts, officials of the medical facilities said. Of them, 31 are being treated in a private hospital, 12 others are in two government facilities. Two others were admitted to another private hospital.

Two Students Killed:

Photos of the bodies of the two missing students surfaced on social media on Monday, following which the Manipur government has asked people to exercise restraint and allow authorities to investigate the “kidnapping and killing” of them.

The two youths were identified as Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17).

Students also took out rallies at Uripok, Old Lambulane, Singjamei in Imphal West district demanding arrest of those involved in the killing of the two youths.

Similar clashes between students and security forces have been reported from Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts.

Abungo Th, a student who participated in the protest, told the media: “The missing students were killed and the govt is yet to arrest the killers. The location of the bodies where they have been buried is still unknown. The government is reluctant to take action.”

In a statement issued by the secretariat of Chief Minister N Biren Singh late on Monday night, the state government said the case has already been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The state police, in collaboration with the central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and to identify the perpetrators who murdered the two students. The security forces have also started the search operation to nab the perpetrators,” the statement said.

