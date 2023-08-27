Manipur: 3 Houses Torched In Imphal; Guns Snatched From Cops Guarding Top Official’s Residence

Three houses were torched in Imphal while guns were snatched from cops guarding an officials home in fresh incidents of violence in Manipur.

Manipur has been torn by ethnic clashes which erupted on May 3 this year. (FIle Photo/ANI)

Imphal: Fresh instances of violence where reported from conflict-torn Manipur on Sunday as unidentified attackers torched three abandoned houses at New Lambulane locality in state capital Imphal while in another incident, weapons were snatched from police personnel guarding a senior health official’s residence in Imphal West district.

According to the police, unidentified men snatched three weapons from the security personnel guarding the residence of former health and family welfare director K Rajo around 2am on Sunday.

The incident took place at Sagolband Bijoy Govinda under Imphal PS in Imphal West district, police said, adding the snatched weapons included two AK series rifles and a carbine.

A senior police official said an investigation was on to determine the circumstances leading to the incident, adding that multiple operations have been launched to retrieve the weapons and apprehend those involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, Unidentified men torched three abandoned houses at New Lambulane locality in Manipur’s capital Imphal on Sunday afternoon, official said. However, firemen rushed to the spot and doused the blaze, they said.

Soon after the incident, people gathered in the area and demanded state and central forces deployed in the locality to allow them to enter the area, officials said, adding that the security forces later fired a few rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The Manipur violence

Violence-torn Manipur seethed again after a disconcerting video emerged on July 19 showing two women, reportedly belonging to the Kuki-Zo tribe, being paraded naked on the road by a group of men. The purported video was reportedly shot on May 4 and one of the women was allegedly gang-raped in a nearby paddy field.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between majority the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Scores of people have been killed in the violence though a thaw has been witnessed in the recent weeks.

(With PTI inputs)

