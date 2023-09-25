By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Maoists Attack in Jharkhand: Railway Construction Site Targeted , Several Vehicles Torched
Maoists on Monday attacked a third railway construction site in a small town near Ranchi-Latehar border in Jharkhand, setting several vehicles situated on the nearby bridge on fire.
New Delhi: Maoists on Monday attacked a railway construction site in a small town near Ranchi-Latehar border in Jharkhand, according to a Hindustan Times report
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.