Maoists Attack in Jharkhand: Railway Construction Site Targeted , Several Vehicles Torched

Maoists on Monday attacked a third railway construction site in a small town near Ranchi-Latehar border in Jharkhand, setting several vehicles situated on the nearby bridge on fire.

New Delhi: Maoists on Monday attacked a railway construction site in a small town near Ranchi-Latehar border in Jharkhand, according to a Hindustan Times report

