Maoists Attack in Jharkhand: Railway Construction Site Targeted , Several Vehicles Torched

Maoists on Monday attacked a third railway construction site in a small town near Ranchi-Latehar border in Jharkhand, setting several vehicles situated on the nearby bridge on fire.

Published: September 25, 2023 10:54 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

New Delhi: Maoists on Monday attacked a railway construction site in a small town near Ranchi-Latehar border in Jharkhand, according to a Hindustan Times report

