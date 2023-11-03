Maratha Quota: Manoj Jarange Ends Fast, Vows to Take Fight to Mumbai If …

Home

A delegation of retired Bombay high court judges Sunil Shukre, M G Gaikwad and some officials also met Jarange, who reiterated his demand for reservation in government jobs and educational institutes for Marathas across Maharashtra.

Jalna: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange ended his indefinite fast after nine days on Thursday, but not before doubling down on the reservation issue and warning of a bigger agitation if no action was taken in two months on extending benefits in jobs and education to the community, keeping the Maharashtra government on its toes.

Jarange, aged around 40 and whose agitation in support of reservation for the Maratha community, has kept Maharashtra on the boil, vowed to lead a “massive” march to Mumbai if no decision was taken on the emotive issue within two months.

“Then people of Mumbai won’t get even vegetables….we will choke Mumbai,” warned the activist, who started his indefinite hunger strike in a village here on October 25 — his second fast on the quota issue in the last three months.

His announcement at the fast site in his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district came after four Maharashtra ministers met him and requested him to call off the indefinite hunger strike.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai later, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde thanked Jarange for calling off the fast. Shinde said every district collector will be asked to deploy ten officials to find old records on the basis of which Kunbi caste certificates can be given to the eligible Marathas.

One of the demands of the activist is that Marathas be given Kunbi caste certificates. The agrarian Kunbi community already gets quota benefits in the OBC category. “I have ended my fast, but the Maratha quota agitation continues. Relay fasts will also continue,” Jarange said, and asked the government to resolve the issue by December 24.

“Though I am not satisfied with anything as of now, this (end of fast) will stop suicides (taking place in support of quota demand) in the state. If the demand for reservation is not fulfilled by December 24, we will choke Mumbai by sitting on its boundary after January 2,” Jarange asserted.

A delegation of retired Bombay high court judges Sunil Shukre, M G Gaikwad and some officials also met Jarange, who reiterated his demand for reservation in government jobs and educational institutes for Marathas across Maharashtra. The activist demanded “fool proof reservation” and asked the state government to give him its assurance.

The ministerial delegation included Cabinet members of all three parties which are constituents of the ruling alliance — the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). It comprised Uday Samant, Sandipan Bhumre, Dhananjay Munde and Atul Save.

Jarange said he will not “touch the door of his residence” till all Marathas get reservation benefits and demanded that a date be fixed to revoke offences registered against quota agitators.

“Why Kunbi caste certificates can’t be given to Marathas even after over 13,000 records were found?” he asked. “They (government) need 45 to 60 days for various committees to do their work for giving sustainable reservation to the Maratha community. We will meet our people from village to village in the meanwhile. If our demands are not accepted, we will sit on the boundary of Mumbai,” Jarange said.

The activist had said on Wednesday evening that he would not be drinking water, after an all-party meeting passed a resolution earlier in the day supporting the demand of quota and appealing him to call off his fast.

(With PTI Inputs)

