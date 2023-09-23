Home

Criminalisation Of Marital Rape Will Have ‘Social Ramifications’: Govt Tells Supreme Court

Case regarding criminalisation of Marital Rape has been pending in the Supreme Court for quite some time now; the Central Government believes that criminalising marital rape would have 'social Ramifications'. Know what happened in Court..

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: Rape is a huge concern in the world and also in India; there are strict laws against rape in the country but despite that, the cases have been rising with every passing day. Another important aspect of rape is ‘Marital Rape’ which is not a criminal offence in the country, by law. The case regarding criminalisation of Marital Rape is something that has been pending in the Supreme Court for about a year now. The case was presented before Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud by advocate Karuna Nundy, who was seeking a date for the case’s listing. Representing the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta made a big statement. Read more to know what was said on behalf of the Centre, what was the CJI’s reaction to it and what is the next date of hearing, as listed by the Chief Justice of India..

Centre Tells Supreme Court, ‘Criminalising Marital Rape May Have Social Ramifications’

As mentioned earlier, the case regarding the criminalisation of marital rape was mentioned before the Supreme Court by advocate Karuna Nundy who was seeking a date for the listing. On this, the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta requested the apex court to give the Centre at least two days to argue the matter, whenever it is listed. According to the SG, Criminalising Marital Rape will have ‘social Ramifications’. In response, Nundy said that the petitioners will need three days to complete their submissions before the court.

Supreme Court To List Pleas In Mid-October

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandarchud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of lawyer Karuna Nundy that the pleas needed to be heard. “We are in midst of constitution bench hearings. We can list this after the constitution bench matters are wrapped up,” the bench said and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and other lawyers how much time they would take in advancing their arguments. The pleas have been listed for mid-October by the CJI.

What Is The Issue?

The constitutional validity of an exception clause of Section 375 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is under challenge as it exempts a husband from being prosecuted for rape for having non-consensual sexual intercourse with the spouse if she happens to be an adult. “We have to resolve the matters concerning marital rape,” the bench had said.

On January 16, the top court sought the Centre’s response to the petitions pertaining to criminalisation of marital rape and the IPC provision on it. The Centre, represented by Mehta, had said the issue has legal as well as social implications, and the government would like to file its response to the petitions. One plea has been filed in relation to the Delhi High Court’s split verdict of May 11, 2022 on the issue. Another plea has been filed by a man against the Karnataka High Court verdict that paved the way for his prosecution for allegedly raping his wife.

(Inputs from PTI)

