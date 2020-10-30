New Delhi: After facing criticism from other countries for his “Islamic terror attacks” remark, French President Emmanuel Macron now facing criticism in India as his posters were found pasted on a busy road in south Mumbai. Also Read - As Turkey Urges Muslims to Boycott French Goods, Its Own Products Face Boycott in Saudi Arabia

Pedestrians and motorists in the Bhendi Bazaar area spotted hundreds of posters of Macron, who is facing criticism from Muslim countries over a cartoon row in France, pasted on the Mohammed Ali Road under JJ flyover on Thursday evening. Also Read - 'Tell My Children I Love Them': Tragic Last Words of Brazilian Woman Who Died in France Church Attack

In the videos posted on social media, vehicles can be seen driving over the posters. However, no case has been registered in this regard so far. Also Read - Get Ready to Sweep Roads in Mumbai if You Have No Face Mask or Money to Pay Fine!

मुंबई की सड़कों पर खुलेआम चिपकाई गईं फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति की अपमानजनक तस्वीरें देख महाराष्ट्र सरकार को चुल्लू भर पानी में डूब जाना चाहिए, तस्वीरें सबूत है कि कैसे महाराष्ट्र की कांग्रेस – शिवसेना सरकार खुल कर बर्बर इस्लामिक आतंकियों के साथ खड़ी है, सब याद रखा जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/Mk2fEZPVgZ — Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) October 29, 2020

Indian muslims stuck pictures of the French President Macron on the floor in Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MBikNGnuPJ — Lassii Chugger (RIP Mango_lassii)🥭 (@LassiiChugger) October 29, 2020

Mumbai Police spokesperson S Chaitanya confirmed the incident and said the posters were promptly removed by the Pydhonie police after getting information about them.

Macron is facing flak from countries after he called for an end to “Islamic terror attacks” and radical Islam after the beheading of person in Paris.

Apart from this, Muslim groups such as the Darul Uloom Deoband in India have expressed outrage against Macron.

Earlier, police booked around 200 people in Bhopral, including Congress MLA Arif Masood, as thousands of Muslims protested against Macron for his remark against ‘Islamist separatism’. Even though Turkey and Pakistan reacted strongly, PM Modi recently tweeted support for Macron.