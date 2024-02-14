Home

Marsons Limited Declares Third Quarter Results – Check Share Price and Other Details Here

Marsans Limited has informed the stock market that it has declared the results of the third quarter of the current financial year.

Share Market News: In the early trading hours of the stock market, the BSE Sensex and Nifty of the National Stock Exchange were trading on a low. While the BSE Sensex was down by 626 points and was working at the level of 70,992 points, the Nifty was down by 173 points and was working at the level of 21,569 points.

On Wednesday, amid weakness in the stock market, shares of Marsons Limited registered a rise of 1.87 per cent and were trading at the level of Rs 21.74, up by 40 paise.

The 52-week high level of shares of Marsons Limited with a market cap of around Rs 304 crore is Rs 21.76 and the 52-week low is Rs 3.13. From 52 weeks low, the shares of Marsans Limited have given a bumper return of 600 per cent to the investors.

In the last 5 days, the shares of Marsons Limited have given a return of six per cent to the investors, whereas in the last one month, from the level of Rs 12.74, it has given a return of Rs 9 or 70 per cent to the investors.

Marsans Limited has informed the stock market that it has declared the results of the third quarter of the current financial year.

According to an exchange filing, Mersons Limited’s income from operations in the third quarter of the current financial year stood at Rs 64.71 lakh, which was Rs 1.80 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 1.83 crore in the third quarter of the last financial year.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

