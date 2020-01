New Delhi: On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, India observes Martyrs’ Day every year to pay homage to the contribution of Gandhiji towards the building of the nation. On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated at Gandhi Smriti in the Birla House during the evening prayers.

On the death anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi we celebrate Martyrs’ Day to honour the sacrifices made by him and countless other brave Indians. It is a day ripe to remember the ideals that these valiant souls sacrificed their lives for- Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity. pic.twitter.com/eXYSQIKnRN — Congress (@INCIndia) January 30, 2020

पूज्य बापू की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें कोटि कोटि नमन। On #MartyrsDay, salutations to those who sacrificed their lives for the Nation. The courage and bravery of our martyrs will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/EFiIcLtdBu — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 30, 2020

This is not the only Martyrs’ Day that India observes. March 23 is also marked as Martyrs’ Day, the day on which Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged.