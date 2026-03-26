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Massive earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits Japans most populous island

Massive earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits Japan’s most populous island

Japan's most populous island has been hit by a massive earthquake of magnitude 6.2. Scroll down to know more.

ईरान के बंदर अब्बास में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं.

Japan earthquake: In a breaking global development, a massive earthquake of magnitude 6.2 has hit Japan’s most populous island Honshu. According to local reports quoting German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles). Notably, no tsunami advisories were issued following the big tremor.

How massive was the earthquake that hit Japan?

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) estimated the earthquake’s magnitude at 6.2, noting that it occurred off the east coast of Honshu at a depth of 10 km, according to a Reuters report. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported that the tremor struck at 23:18 local time and recorded a maximum seismic intensity of four on Japan’s scale, indicating moderate shaking with a low likelihood of significant damage.

Other monitoring agencies offered slightly different readings. India’s National Center for Seismology (NCS) measured the quake at magnitude 6.3, stating that it occurred at 7:48 PM IST with its epicentre in the North Pacific Ocean at a depth of 60 km, around 517 km northeast of Tokyo.

What was the origin of the earthquake?

Despite variations in magnitude and depth, all agencies agreed that the earthquake originated offshore, which helped minimize the immediate threat to heavily populated regions.

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Japans begins oil from state reserves

In another development, Japan began releasing 30 days’ worth of oil from state reserves on Thursday to cushion the impact of the West Asia conflict on its economy, as concerns over supply mount and oil prices soar, local media reported.

The move came after the country started drawing down 15 days’ worth of oil from private-sector stockpiles last Monday, reports Xinhua news agency. The government plans to sell a total of about 8.5 million kiloliters of oil from 11 storage bases across the country, according to Kyodo News.

As per a report by IANS, Japan will also begin to tap joint oil reserves held in the country by three Middle Eastern nations, including the United Arab Emirates, with five days’ worth to be released by next Tuesday for supply to oil wholesalers.

(With inputs from agencies)

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