Home

News

Matrishakti Conference At Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav Engenders Fresh Perspectives on Women Empowerment

Matrishakti Conference At Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav Engenders Fresh Perspectives on Women Empowerment

The event was graced by Pujya Shri Shri Ravishankar Ji Maharaj, famous activist Shrimati Rajshreeji Birla and other prominent saints and personalities.

Matrishakti Conference At Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav Engenders Fresh Perspectives on Women Empowerment

New Delhi: The observance of the ongoing Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav has been added with more glorious fervors as the Geeta Pariwar organized the Matrishakti Conference to highlight the significance of the women in our society and our basic responsibility to encourage them with high respect. The conference held on 7 February – the fourth day of the grand festivity, witnessed rich deliberations on women empowerment. One cannot stop mentioning the most significant highlight of the event, Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsava-

Trending Now

The Mahayagya of 81 havan kundai happening in the sacred Devachi Alandi for the first time. Each day the Mahayagya is performed for the welfare of the society at large graced by different Yajman’s. The constant vibrations from the chanting of the sacred scriptures by 2000 plus Vedics is once in a lifetime opportunity that one could not afford to miss.

You may like to read

Day 3 of Baghwad Katha commenced with the reverberating chants of Shri Ram Jai Ram, Jai Jai Ram by all present in the Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsava ceremony at Devachi Alandi. The Jai Ghosh by the devotees with such fervour made one feel that the desire of every devotee was being heard by the divine.

Swamiji’s Vatsalya Bhava was again evident today when twelve respectful women achievers from different fields who dedicated their life for the social upliftment & empowerment of society. Notable among them were Smt Latatai Bhishikar ji, Bhagyalata Pataskar ji, Pramila Maheshwari ji, Indumati Katdare ji, Leena Mehendale ji, Vijay Godbole ji, Lalita Malpani ji, Leena Rastogi ji, Kalyani Namjoshi ji, Saroja Bhate ji, Dr. Mangala Chinchore ji, and Manda Gandhe ji. Swamiji and other esteemed guests praised and applauded these women for their selfless contributions.

Param Pujya Shri Govind Girji Maharaj said, “ Today, while honouring 12 remarkable women, let us acknowledge their valuable efforts and hard work, which reflect the core of our cultural legacy. Their selfless contributions are a testament to their unwavering commitment to the welfare of society and safeguarding the timeless wisdom embedded in our traditions.”

The spiritual extravaganza also witnessed the august presence of revered spiritual gurus and intellectuals like Swami Shri Govind Dev Giriji Maharaj, Pujya Shri Shri Ravishankar ji Maharaj, Respected Shri Sudhanshuji Maharaj, Respected Shrimati Rajshreeji Birla, Respected Ms. Sadhvi Ritambharaji Didi Maa, Respected Shri Chinna Jiyar Swamiji Maharaj and Respected Baba Shri Satyanarayanji Maurya.

Sharing his views and sentiments on Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsava, Gurudev Shri Shri Ravishankar Ji Maharaj said, “You have bound the entire saint community of Bharat with a thread of knowledge, and those knowledgeable ones are none other than the divine Lord Krishna. I express my gratitude for this to Swamiji. Your celebration, the Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav, is not a coincidence but a divine arrangement. The waves of devotion in this festival at the sacred land of Alandi are so profound that even atheists cannot escape its impact.”

The day reached its pinnacle with the soul-stirring ‘Bharatmata Aarti’ by Baba Shri Satyanarayan Maurya, renowned for his Bharat Maa Ki Aarti. In his unique way, Baba Ji very beautifully shared the rich history of BHARAT, unravelling the true essence of being a Bharti. Through his extraordinary art and musical renditions, Baba Ji left a positive impact, enhancing knowledge and fostering a sense of pride among all attendees.

Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsava, organized by the Veda Vyas Pratishthan and Geeta Pariwar, promises to be a unique blend of spirituality, rich bhartiya culture, patriotism and devotion. A divine, unprecedented Grand 81 Kundiya Mahayagya is being performed on these days by 2500 Vedic acharyas. The event will witness a heightened sense of devotion in the event with Bhagawat Katha, Harikirtan, constant chanting of divine sacred scriptures. Over 450 artists will perform Mahanatya on the epic Ramayana and Bhartiya Sant Parampara. The festival aims to celebrate our divine Vedic heritage, rich Indian culture and devotion.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.