New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of MedPlus Health Services was subscribed 1.5 times on Tuesday, its second day of bidding. The issue saw applications for 1,83,08,934 shares against the issue size of 1,25,75,154 shares, according to a report by Economic Times. The online pharmacy retailer is eyeing to raise Rs 1,300 crore from the IPO.
The fresh issue consists of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 600 crore and offloading of the promoters' shares worth Rs 798.30 crore, according to the report by ET. Today, December 15, is the last date of application for the IPO. The bid opened on Monday, December 13.
MedPlus IPO Details. Check Latest Details Here
- MedPlus IPO: The face value of each share is Rs 2.
- The price range of the share has been fixed between Rs 780-796 per share.
- MedPlus IPO Lot Size: Investors can bid for a minimum of 18 shares, one lot, and then, in the multiples of 18 thereafter.
- One lot of MedPlus shares will cost Rs 14,328.
- Employees will get a discount of Rs 78 per share on the final issue price. Rs 5 crore have been reserved for them.
- Proceedings for the fresh issue will go towards meeting the working capital requirements of Optival, a subsidiary of MedPlus.