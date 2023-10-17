Meet Arnav Kumar, The Man Who Is Nurturing The Essence of Indian Comics Through ‘Vrindkavi’

Home

New Delhi: Vrindkavi came into existence in the heart of India’s comic universe, out of a love for storytelling and Indian comics. The creators wanted to showcase the incredible diversity of Indian comics and tell the stories that deserve to be heard. This was the only profound goal of the team who started this journey to nurture the essence of Indian comics.

The company’s CEO, Arnav was inspired by epic texts like Mahabharata and Amar Chitra Katha which motivated him to run Vrindkavi. Vrindkavi community aims to promote Indian culture and mythology through storytelling and creative content. Arnav believes that these stories have timeless wisdom that can still teach us a lot today. He is passionate about using VrindKavi to make these stories accessible and engaging for everyone.

Vrindkavi is not just a label; it’s a community that embodies the spirit of the New Generation of Indian Comics. The team at Vrindkavi draws inspiration from a myriad of art styles, including manga, to craft stories that evoke humour, adventure, sombre reflection, and unbridled joy. Comics, for Vrindkavi, are not just pages; they are a canvas for culture, expression, and creativity.

On the 11th of November, Vrindkavi is set to unveil a brand-new chapter in Indian comic storytelling. Our upcoming comic launch promises to be an exhilarating experience, where the world will witness narratives that are vibrant, compelling, and truly Indian.

This month, Vrindkavi will give a glimpse of the magic they have created at the Kunzum Comics Fest and the Delhi Anime Event. In December, the company popping up at the Delhi Comic Con and the Indie Comix Fest Kochi, inviting you to immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Indian comics.

