Meet Dr Sumita Misra, A Distinguished Civil Servant; As She Shares Tips On How To Become An IAS Officer

New Delhi: Sumita Misra is a distinguished civil servant of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with over 33 years of experience. A poet by heart, Misra is a distinguished civil servant of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) belonging to the 1990 batch in Haryana. She has recently undergone a significant transfer and posting, marking a new chapter in her illustrious career.

Misra has vast experience and an impeccable track record. She has been entrusted with the crucial positions of Additional Chief Secretary in both the Medical Education and Research Department, as well as the Women and Child Development Department. This reshuffle not only shows the government’s trust on her abilities but also her involvement and dedication towards public service and welfare in the state.

As the newly appointed Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical Education and Research Department, Misra is expected to bring her extensive expertise to the forefront, contributing towards the enhancement of healthcare education and research initiatives. Her vision and leadership are poised to drive positive changes and advancements in the healthcare sector, further strengthening the government’s commitment to providing quality medical education and fostering advancements in research.

Sumita has been an administrator in various prestigious positions in the Government of Haryana since 1990. She has experience in public administration as SDM, DC, Administrator HUDA and in areas like irrigation, agriculture, transport, tourism, women and child welfare, renewable energy, science and technology and in the office of the Chief Minister.

During her stint as Director, Renewable Energy, Haryana received 3 National Awards from the President of India Pratibha Devi Singh Patil for outstanding work in Renewable Energy in 2007. Under her leadership Haryana was the National Award winner among all States for Energy Conservation for three years in a row, which is a record. She drafted the new Renewable Energy Power Policy 2005 for Haryana which was successful in attracting investment from Independent Power Producers of about 5000 crores.

Born on 30th January 30 1967 to N.C. Misra and P.K. Misra’s house in Lucknow, Sumita Misra

received her primary education from Loreto Convent School and completed her Isc from La Martiniere in Lucknow. After completing her schooling, she continued her further studies in Economics. She is a gold medalist in both BA and MA in economics, that she completed from the Lucknow University.

She did her PhD in economics from the Kurukshetra University. She has done short term courses in Public Policy from Harvard University, USA and Royal Institute of Public Administration, London, IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore and Cambridge University, U.K. She was selected in Indian administrative services in 1990 and was the women’s topper and held the 10″ position in the batch.

In a recent interview with Punjab Kesari, Dr Sumita Misra shared few tips on how to become a successful IAS officer. When asked what are the things one should pay attention to become an IAS? Dr Mishra said, “Self-confidence is the first and primary requirement to become successful. Your goal should be clear; what you want to do in Life. In my case, I had no particular time of waking up in the morning. I used to wake up by 8-8.30 AM then used to have my breakfast then studies for 4 hours.”

Talking to Punjab Kesari Dr Mishra further added that she used to go for group studies where they used to discuss about current affairs and other topics. These sessions played a pivotal role in relaxing the mind.

“In total, I used to study 10-12 hours at home. Back then, there was no social media, so I would meet up with friends also. Which is very rare now, even when people meet now, they are still engaged in social media,” she further added.

Sunita Misra’s Career of Over 3 decades:

As Managing Director and Principal Secretary, of Haryana Tourism (2013-2016), she successfully organized the 28th, 29th and 30th Surajkund International Crafts Melas respectively.

The Surajkund International Crafts in February 2016 was the largest Mela ever with 23 countries participating and about 15 lac visitors and included innovations such as online ticketing, mobile app, water ATMs, sanitary napkin vending machines and social media campaign.

In December 2017 Misra was posted as Senior Advisor in the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister at New Delhi for three years.

Sumita misra launched the DSR method in Harayna. This awareness training programmes are being organised to educate farmers about the benefits of DSR technology.

As Additional Chief Secretary to Govt. of Haryana, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare from 2021 to 2023 she took notable initiatives and their successful implementation including crop diversification and water saving activities- Mera Pani Meri Virasat, natural farming, Direct Seeded Rice, crop residue management etc.

In Horticulture Sector innovative technologies of vertical farming adopted, poly and net houses were established, Mukhyamantri Bagwani Bima Yojana, Haryana Beekeeping Policy etc. were launched in 2021-22.

In July 2023, Haryana became the first state in India to implement the crèche policy. Sumita Misra has played an important role in implementing this.

Misra is also a literary personality.

She is the founder Chairperson of the Chandigarh Literary Society. And also Festival Director for Literati – the Chandigarh fest organized for the first time in the month of November, 2013 at the Lake Club, Chandigarh and now an annual literary treat for the people of the Tri City.

She is currently posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Haryana, Medical Education & Research and Women and Child Development Department.

