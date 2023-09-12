Home

News

Meet Mamta Dalal, The Teacher From Ambani Family Who Taught SRK And Sachin Tendulkar’s Kids

Meet Mamta Dalal, The Teacher From Ambani Family Who Taught SRK And Sachin Tendulkar’s Kids

Mamta Dalal was born into a Gujarati family that was reasonably prosperous. She is the younger child of Purnima Dalal and Ravindrabhai Dalal.

Mamta Dalal, the younger sister of Nita Ambani

New Delhi: If you aks anyone in India about which is the richest family in the country, the answer will be Ambani family. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and others have almost become household names, but do you that there are faces in the Ambani family beyond them?

Trending Now

Let us tell you about Mamata Dalal today. Mamta Dala is the younger sister of Nita Ambani, who happens to be the wife of the billionaire Mukesh Ambani. But the surprising point is that she is not known to a lot of people. Nita Ambani and her sisiter were born in a well-off Gujarati famil and Mamta is four years younger than Nita Ambani, but has a very profound impact on the Ambani famiy, as per a report in the Financial Express.

You may like to read

Who Is Mamta Dalal

Mamta Dalal was born into a Gujarati family that was reasonably prosperous. She is the younger child of Purnima Dalal and Ravindrabhai Dalal. Compared to Nita Ambani, she is four years younger. Mamta is a primary school teacher at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and a member of the management committee of the institution. She is a teacher by profession. The institution’s creator and chairperson is her sister, Nita Ambani. Children from famous families and famous business families are the majority of students at the institution. She is a part of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School’s management group. The same school’s founder and chairperson is her sister.

Mamta Dalal’s Impact On Ambani Family

Mamta Dalal has maintained her distance from the spotlight. She does, however, get along well with her sister Nita Ambani, who is a Bharatnatyam dancer, an entrepreneur, an activist for women’s and children’s rights, a teacher, and someone who is often in the media. With the help of the multiple programs of the Reliance Foundation, which she founded and serves as chairman of, she hopes to give resources and opportunity to millions of Indians. Mukesh Ambani, the founder and CEO of Reliance Industries, wed Nita Ambani. Mamta Dalal has lately been in the news for tutoring the kids of SRK and Sachin Tendulkar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES