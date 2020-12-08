New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed she has been “detained once again” by central authorities inside her residence in Srinagar just ahead of her visit to Budgam. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president tweeted videos from this morning demanding to open the gates of her premises so she could head out. Also Read - Two Lost Girls from PoK Who Crossed LoC into J&K, Sent Back to Pakistan with Gifts, Sweets

“Illegal detention has become GOIs favourite go-to method for muzzling any form of opposition. I’ve been detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes. Also Read - Voting Begins for J&K DDC Polls Phase 4; Over 7 Lakh Voters to Decide Fate of 249 Candidates

Illegal detention has become GOIs favourite go to method for muzzling any form of opposition. Ive been detained once again because I wanted to visit Budgam where hundreds of families were evicted from their homes. pic.twitter.com/HFQHJHPAzQ Also Read - Despites Issues, Apple Growers in Kashmiri Get Double Rates as They Revive Old Market Chains — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) December 8, 2020

“GOI wants to continue inflicting oppression & zulm on the people of J&K without any questions asked,” Mufti claimed in two consecutive tweets.

In the video shared, the PDP chief was seen knocking on the door as asked the security personnel to “open the gate”. “I have to go out….Show me the papers. Under what law have you detained me? The Lieutenant Governor will then say we didn’t detain anyone… What kind of a joke is this,” she could be heard saying.

Mehbooba Mufti was released just two months ago on October 13, when the Jammu and Kashmir administration revoked her detention under Public Safety Act (PSA) after she had been locked up for more than 14 months, since the night before August 5, 2019.

On August 5, the Centre passed a contentious bill in the Parliament and scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, dividing it into two union territories by separating Ladakh.

Mufti recently formed The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Deceleration (PAGD) with National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, who was appointed the President, along with People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone and CPI-M leader Yousuf Taragami, among others.

The alliance floated on October 7 for the reversal of the constitutional changes made with regard to Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year and even fought the recent DDC elections.