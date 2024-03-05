  • Home
  • News
  • Memes Flood Internet After Instagram And Facebook Go Down; Check Here

Memes Flood Internet After Instagram And Facebook Go Down; Check Here

Social media users have started to share numerous memes after Instagram and Facebook went down.

Updated: March 5, 2024 9:23 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Instagram facebook down
Instagram facebook down

New Delhi: The sudden shutdown of Instagram and Facebook this evening took social media users by surprise, leading to a widespread sense of confusion and frustration. But instead of letting this get them down, social media has literally turned the tables. It has started crafting and circulating hilarious memes that highlight the situation in a rib-tickling manner. These memes, ranging from side-splittingly funny to painfully relatable, took center stage across the platforms, providing a touch of good-hearted humor amidst the turmoil.

Check out the most hilarious memes here:

Check another meme:

Another one:

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.