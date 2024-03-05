By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Memes Flood Internet After Instagram And Facebook Go Down; Check Here
Social media users have started to share numerous memes after Instagram and Facebook went down.
New Delhi: The sudden shutdown of Instagram and Facebook this evening took social media users by surprise, leading to a widespread sense of confusion and frustration. But instead of letting this get them down, social media has literally turned the tables. It has started crafting and circulating hilarious memes that highlight the situation in a rib-tickling manner. These memes, ranging from side-splittingly funny to painfully relatable, took center stage across the platforms, providing a touch of good-hearted humor amidst the turmoil.
Check out the most hilarious memes here:
Facebook and Instagram users flocking to X to check if these websites are down#facebookdown #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/IZwgjmlMx5
— Heisenberg (@rovvmut_) March 5, 2024
Check another meme:
Me checking twitter to confirm if instagram is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/87MsJDXhg4
— Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) March 5, 2024
Another one:
Whenever instagram crash#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/fA8bvabz9d
— Sagar Budhwani (@Sagarbudhwani_) March 5, 2024