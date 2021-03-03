Bulandshahr: A 60-year-old mentally unstable man in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district bludgeoned his wife and two of his three daughters to death with a hammer on Tuesday night. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh, the man’s wife and two of his daughters died on the spot, while one daughter is in critical condition and has been admitted to the hospital. Also Read - Hyderabad Software Engineer Stabbed At Home By Her Stalker

The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination. The accused, identified as Saeed, fled the scene after the incident and the police have launched a probe to locate his whereabouts. Also Read - Swiggy Delivery Boys Arrested For Breaking Into Houses, Stealing Valuables in Noida

According to reports, the accused used to suspect the character of his wife and daughters, possibly due to his mental condition and that is why he committed the heinous crime.

(With inputs from ANI)