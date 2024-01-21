Home

‘Meri Billi Mujhse…’: Kharge’s Cat Jibe At Sarma Amid Congress’ Claims Of Attacks On ‘Nyay Yatra In Assam

Mallikarjun Kharge Sunday launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saying that the cat which once belonged to Congress is now meowing at us.

Image tweeted by @INCIndia

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with an old Hindi adage. ‘Meri billi mujhse meow’ (my cat is now meowing at me), the Congress chief said while addressing a public gathering in Nagaon.

“The cat which once belonged to the Congress is now meowing at us,” Kharge said in an apparent jibe at Sarma, who quit the grand-old party in 2015 and joined the BJP.

Sarma ‘chela’ of Modi

Alleging that the purported “attacks” on the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam were carried out at the behest of Sarma who is acting on the instructions of the BJP high command, Kharge dubbed the Assam CM as a “chela” (disciple) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will cross 15 States. The yatra before this was undertaken from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. At that time, no stone-pelting occurred anywhere. No attempts were made to scare us. Why is this happening in Assam? Because he (Assam CM) is the ‘chela’ of PM Modi,” Kharge said at the Nagaon rally.

STORY | 'Scared' BJP attacking Cong Nyay Yatra in Assam, says Kharge READ: https://t.co/dlni9Z8L0V VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/HtZ2lSyOg4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 21, 2024

The Congress chief also alleged that Himanta has a habit of scaring Dalits, minorities and backward classes in the country. His remarks came after the Congress alleged that its vehicles were being attacked by BJP workers in parts of Assam during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

“He (Sarma) listens to what Shah says. He scares the Dalits, minorities and backward classes of the country. By scaring people, he is working on the next election,” Kharge alleged.

Ramesh claims vehicle attacked by BJP men

Earlier, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said his vehicle was attacked by some BJP protesters but he kept his composure and moved on.

“My vehicle was attacked a few minutes ago at Jumugurihat, Sunitpur, by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield. They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY (Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra) slogans,” he said.

“But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans and sped away. This is undoubtedly the Assam CM’s doing. We are not intimidated and will soldier on,” Ramesh said.

Sharing a purported video of the alleged “attack” on its official X handle, Congress said Ramesh’s car was halted by “BJP goons” during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Assam. The alleged BJP workers then ripped the Nyay Yatra sticker off the car and also attacked the cameraman and other members of the Congress social media team, including women, the party claimed.

Congress said the “goons” carried a BJP flag in their hands and ‘its clear that this incident has been done directly on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Assam.”

“The success of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ has given sleepless nights to BJP. They are scared and nervous. This is the reason why they have resorted to such cowardly acts,” the grand-old party claimed.

“But, we are not afraid of these jackal scoundrels. No power can stop this journey. ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ continues. The right to justice, until it is received,” it said.

Nyay Yatra ‘attacked’ in Assam

On Saturday, the Congress had made similar allegations, claiming that convoy of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ was allegedly attacked by “goons” from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam’s Lakhimpur.

Party chief Kharge stated that the Congress will take “appropriate legal action” against the “BJP stooges”.

Rahul Gandhi resumed the second leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam by re-entering the state from the Rajgarh-Hollongi (Assam-Arunachal Pradesh) border on Sunday, the eighth day of his journey.

(With inputs from agencies)

